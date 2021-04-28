Prince Charles ‘Deeply Saddened’ By Images Of Covid-19 Pandemic In India

Prince Charles is asking the world for help.

The Prince of Wales released a statement on Wednesday expressing his sadness over seeing photos of the devastation being causing by the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging India.

“I have been deeply saddened by the tragic images we have all seen as Covid-19 takes its horrific toll in India,” he said. “Like many others, I have a great love for India and have enjoyed many wonderful visits to the country. Indian aid and ingenuity has been a support to other countries throughout this immensely difficult time. As India has helped others, so now must we help India.”

The 72-year-old royal who founded the British Asian Trust in 2007 has launched a new campaign, Oxygen For India, to help the country get the help it needs for the hospital and patients.

He continued, “With support from the Indian diaspora, the British Asian Trust has launched an Emergency Appeal for India to channel this desire to do something about this terrible situation and help save lives,” he continued. “Many members of the diaspora, and others including businesses, trusts and foundations, have already come together behind this appeal. I do hope that even more of us might be able to provide support to help those in India in their time of need.”

Prince Charles is staying positive amid the tragedy, “I would also want those suffering the effects of this pandemic in India to know that they are in my thoughts and prayers. Together, we will win this battle.”

India reportedly has the fourth highest death toll with more than 200-thousand people who have passed from Covid-19, following the United States, Brazil and Mexico. Some reports suggest that their reported numbers may be double due to official figures only counting those who pass in hospitals. The hospitals have been overwhelmed and unable to care for a large number of its patients.



His statement comes just over a week after his father, Prince Philip was laid to rest in a royal funeral at Windsor. His youngest son, Prince Harry returned to the UK for the services but he reportedly didn’t have a one-on-one conversation with him, sources told Page Six.

While a conversation alone wasn’t on the table, the outlet did report that the Duke of Sussex spoke with his dad and his brother Prince William during a three-way “clear the air talk” at Frogmore Cottage, where Harry was staying. The update comes amid growing tensions between Harry and the royal family following Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

