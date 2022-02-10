Prince Charles Tests Positive for Covid-19 For a Second Time

Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

Clarence House shared the news in a Tweet on Thursday writing, “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

The 73-year-old royal’s diagnosis comes just days after Queen Elizabeth celebrated her platinum jubilee and revealed that she wanted her daughter-in-law Duchess Camilla to be Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne. She made her wishes known in an official announcement that coincided with the historic 70th anniversary of her accession.

Last night, the royal was joined by Camilla for their first public event since the Queen’s announcement. The couple attended a reception in the British Museum to celebrate the work that has been done by the British Asian Trust.

Prince Charles first tested positive for Covid at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. In February 2021, Prince Charles and wife Camilla received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

