Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Look So Grown Up In New Family Christmas Photo

Merry Christmas from The Cambridges!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just released their 2021 family holiday card. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all smiled together in a photo that was taken during their visit to Jordan earlier this year.

The royal family shared the photo on Friday along with the caption, “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.”

This year’s Christmas card shows the Cambridges coordinating their outfits with Prince William and the boys all wearing shorts while Princess Charlotte and the Duchess of Cambridge wore dresses.

Last year, the family’s holiday card was taken outside of their Norfolk home behind a large woodpile with the family dressed casually in jeans and sweaters.

