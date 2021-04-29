Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Play With Prince William & Kate Middleton In Anniversary Video

Prince William and Kate Middleton got married ten years ago today, and they’re sharing a peek at their family life to celebrate.

In a new video on their Twitter, the couple is seen on several outdoor adventures with their three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3.

Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C 📹 @will_warr pic.twitter.com/eWNw1E8FLB — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2021

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C,” the caption reads.

The video begins with William and Kate taking their children on a beach day, featuring shots of the couple sweetly gazing into each others’ eyes and a sweet moment when Louis bursts into laughter as his mom holds him.

In another shot, William chases Charlotte and Louis through a thicket of trees while Kate strolls nearby holding George’s hand.

The video ends with the whole family enjoying some roasted marshmallows over an open fire as William and Kate cuddle up to each other and smile.

On Wednesday, the couple shared two new portraits to celebrate their ten-year milestone. “Ten years,” the caption of the first photo reads alongside bride and groom emojis. In the snap, the royals dressed in matching blue tones as they sat on a tree branch, with William wearing an indigo sweater over a lighter blue collared shirt. Kate stunned in a powder blue wrap blouse and a printed skirt.

In the other new image, a smiling William embraces Kate as she beams with her head on his chest. “Taken this week ahead of The Duke and Duchess’ 10th wedding anniversary,” the caption says.

Congratulations to Prince William and Kate Middleton on ten years of marriage!

