Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit One World Observatory In NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in New York City ahead of their appearance at Global Citizen Live.

The couple’s first appearance was to visit One World Observatory joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Bill de Blasio, First Lady Chirlane McCray and their son, Dante.

The One World Observatory is located on floors 100-102 of the One World Trade Center building which was the main building rebuilt following the 9/11 attacks. It is currently the tallest building in the US.

This is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first public trip together since moving to California after stepping down as Senior members of the royal family.

It was announced on Tuesday that the couple will be joining Global Citizen Live on the Great Lawn of Central Park on September 25th to speak about the importance of achieving global vaccine equity.

Per the organization, the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Sussex, 40, will “continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”

Meghan and Harry are set to call for the G7 and EU to donate at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses immediately to those in dire need.

Prince Harry said in the press release, “We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world.” Adding, “The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography.”

In May, the pair acted as Campaign Chairs of Vax Live, which aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide.

Since then, the pair have been named Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People landing them on the cover of its publication.

The couple reacted to the honor in a statement shared on their Archewell Foundation website that read, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are not only humbled to be part of this year’s TIME 100 through the words of friend and partner José Andrés, but to also write in praise of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the publication’s annual list of Most Influential People.”