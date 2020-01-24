Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Attempt To Trademark ‘Sussex Royal’ Blocked By Australian Doctor

Back in 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle applied to trademark the Sussex Royal brand. In accordance with UK law, the request lead to a mandatory “opposition period” where members of the public could raise objections to the trademark before it becomes official.

Now, multiple reports allege that the royal couple’s trademark may be in jeopardy after an Australian doctor sent a “notice of threatened opposition” to the Intellectual Property Office.

It’s unclear exactly why Benjamin Worcester, an independent doctor in Melbourne, decided to file the motion. But a report from the World Trademark Review claimed they reached out to the apparently self-employed doctor, who confirmed to the publication that he did in fact submit the request. Reports also indicate that Benjamin previously worked for the NHS from 2011-2014.

Because of the doctor’s notice, the opposition period for the couple’s trademark was extended from February 20 to March—if a formal complaint against the trademark request is lodged, the period will be extended further.

While Meghan and Harry have a multi-million dollar fortune to start their new life outside of an official royal capacity, it is believed the couple plan to use the Sussex Royal brand on everything from t-shirts, books, mugs, plates, and journals in order to supplement their newly independent incomes.

Unfortunately, the latest development may send Meghan and Harry into yet another legal battle. The young couple is already engaged in a lawsuit with the Mail On Sunday over its publication of a private letter Meghan sent to her father Thomas Markle, who is expected to testify against his daughter in the case.

The news also came a day after Harry and Meghan’s official royal wedding souvenirs were removed from the Royal Collection’s online store. Mugs, plates, and more that featured the couple smiling on their wedding day are no longer available on the site.

For now, we have until February 20 to see whether or not the Duke and Duchess will be able to trademark their titles.