Prince Harry and Prince William Slam Bullying Claims In Rare Joint Statement Calling It ‘Offensive And Potentially Harmful’

The royal family has released yet another atypical statement, this time addressing “bullying” claims in the press after a whirlwind week for the palace. The statement came mere hours before the emergency meeting called by Queen Elizabeth to address Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent bombshell announcement that they will be “stepping back” as senior royals is set to take place.

Prince William and Prince Harry released the joint statement early Monday that directly addressed a recent report by The Times. The initial report by the UK paper stated that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step back from their roles in the royal family due to “the ‘bullying’ attitude of his (Harry’s) brother the Duke of Cambridge.”

While the article itself claimed its own analysis was “contested by sources close to Prince William and others close to Prince Harry,” it continued to report that Meghan and Harry made their momentous decision to step back from royal life after “two years of “constantly being told their place.” The paper contended that the “rift” between the families had started while Meghan and Harry were dating.

The statement released unequivocally denied the claims made by The Times. “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge,” the statement from Buckingham palace read on behalf of both brothers. “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

The palace’s unusually swift and pointed denial also came after reports that Prince William has expressed “sadness” over his brother and sister-in-law’s decision. Prince William reportedly expressed to a friend, “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore. We’re separate entities,” a source close to the Prince told The Sunday Times. “All we can do, and all I can do, is try to support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team.”

Prince William, Prince Harry, their father Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth are all set to meet at the monarch’s private Sandringham estate later on Monday to discuss The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s way forward as they aim to split from the royal family.

Meghan, who flew back to Canada in order to care for baby Archie, will reportedly join the meeting by phone.