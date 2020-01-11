Prince William Honors Oman’s Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Amid Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Royal Drama

Prince William is honoring late Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said amid Britain’s royal drama.

In a statement, the Duke of Cambridge offered his condolences to the people of Oman following the death of their leader. His public message comes just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work to become financially independent.

“I was truly honoured to spend time with His Majesty during my visit to Oman last month,” Prince William wrote. “It was clear from all those I met that he will be remembered with great affection. His Majesty was unwavering in his commitment to improve the lives of his people and in his resolve to work towards regional stability. I am thankful for His Majesty’s many years of friendship with my family and the UK.”

Meanwhile, Prince William has yet to publicly address the latest development from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on social media. Kensington Palace, instead, shared a special post in honor of Kate Middleton’s 38th birthday on Jan. 9. It read, “Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday!”

Harry and Meghan made headlines around the globe following their statement, which also revealed that they intend to balance time between the United Kingdom and North America. They wrote, “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Shortly after, Queen Elizabeth’s office released a statement, saying, “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

— Gabi Duncan