Prince Harry Breaks His Silence On Meghan Markle and Baby Archie Flying On Private Jets: ‘No One Is Perfect’

Prince Harry is defending his decision to fly on private jets with his family despite their impact on the environment, a cause which is close to his heart.

“I came here by commercial…I spend 99% of my life traveling the world by commercial, occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe, it’s generally as simple as that,” Harry explained during a Q&A session at an event in Amsterdam to launch a global partnership of sustainable travel initiatives.

The Duke of Sussex admitted that “no one is perfect” while addressing the controversy he faced during trips to Ibiza and France on private jets.

He spoke candidly admitting, “We can all do better and while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact.” He added, “The question is what we do to balance it out.”

Prince Harry is launching Travalyst, a new initiative that will help people make more sustainable choices when booking travel. The companies which are getting behind this new program include Booking.com, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor, Visa, and China’s Ctrip. They will work together with Harry’s foundation.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Instagram page announced the new program on Instagram writing, “Our aim is to spark a movement to transform the future of travel, putting communities at the heart of the solution. We believe in the power and importance of travel. We also have a shared responsibility to our planet and to each other.”