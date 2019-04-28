Prince Harry Cheers On London Marathon Without Meghan Markle Amid Final Royal Baby Countdown

No baby yet?! It’s still business as usual for Prince Harry as the world awaits his and Meghan Markle’s first child.
The royal continued his tradition of supporting the London Marathon on Sunday, stepping out to pose for pictures with participants and congratulate winners.
Harry has been Patron of the marathon’s Charitable Trust since 2012, and was reportedly happy he could make an appearance at this year’s event amid imminent fatherhood.
Today, The Duke of Sussex, Patron of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, attended the 2019 @LondonMarathon where he cheered on runners, thanked volunteers for their selfless support, and congratulated the winners. The Duke has been Patron of the Trust since 2012 because he believes that mental fitness is absolutely crucial to our wellbeing. These runners not only set a goal for themselves personally and emotionally, but the majority of runners choose to raise money for charity. It’s the perfect fusion of doing something good for yourself while doing good for others. The joyful atmosphere created by locals, tourists, families and friends speaks to the spirit of what community is all about – supporting one another, even complete strangers. The @LondonMarathon is the biggest one-day fundraising event on the planet. This year’s Marathon will see the total raised for charity surpass a record-breaking £1 billion. So for every runner, volunteer, sponsor and member of the public that has played a part in making today a success – thanks a billion! Photo cred: PA
“He had always planned to go but with the birth of his child due it was not announced in advance in case he was no longer able to attend. He was pleased he was able to attend,” a royal spokesperson told People magazine.
Marathon photos posted to the Duke and Duchess’ official Instagram page gave royal baby watchers brief hope that the little one had arrived. Despite the false alarm, fans were happy to see a radiant Harry beaming alongside runners, volunteers and medical personnel alike.
Though the 34-year-old is still maintaining royal duties, his expectant wife has kept a low profile in the final stage of her pregnancy. Most recently, Meghan was absent from Easter service and last week’s Anzac Day, where Harry made a surprise appearance with his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
The parents-to-be are enjoying personal family time as they prepare to welcome their bundle of joy, though. Meghan and Harry reportedly hosted Prince William and Duchess Kate at their new Frogmore Cottage home on Easter Sunday.
