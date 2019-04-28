Prince Harry Cheers On London Marathon Without Meghan Markle Amid Final Royal Baby Countdown

No baby yet?! It’s still business as usual for Prince Harry as the world awaits his and Meghan Markle’s first child.

The royal continued his tradition of supporting the London Marathon on Sunday, stepping out to pose for pictures with participants and congratulate winners.

Harry has been Patron of the marathon’s Charitable Trust since 2012, and was reportedly happy he could make an appearance at this year’s event amid imminent fatherhood.

“He had always planned to go but with the birth of his child due it was not announced in advance in case he was no longer able to attend. He was pleased he was able to attend,” a royal spokesperson told People magazine.

Marathon photos posted to the Duke and Duchess’ official Instagram page gave royal baby watchers brief hope that the little one had arrived. Despite the false alarm, fans were happy to see a radiant Harry beaming alongside runners, volunteers and medical personnel alike.

Though the 34-year-old is still maintaining royal duties, his expectant wife has kept a low profile in the final stage of her pregnancy. Most recently, Meghan was absent from Easter service and last week’s Anzac Day, where Harry made a surprise appearance with his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The parents-to-be are enjoying personal family time as they prepare to welcome their bundle of joy, though. Meghan and Harry reportedly hosted Prince William and Duchess Kate at their new Frogmore Cottage home on Easter Sunday.

— Erin Biglow