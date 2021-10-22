Prince Harry Follows in Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton’s Footsteps As He Judges Photo Competition

Prince Harry is taking on a new role!

The 37-year-old royal recently served as the head judge on the judging panel for a photo competition, held by WellChild, a charity that supports sick children. The contest, titled Hopes and Dreams: My Life through a Lens, showcases what life is like for young people living with serious health conditions and their families.

“The children and families I’ve had the honor of meeting over my years working with WellChild have shown incredible optimism, courage, and resilience,” Prince Harry commented. “I wasn’t only proud to participate as a judge in this exhibition — I was deeply moved by each and every photograph, as they capture a moment and say so much about their personal story.”

He added, “Every person who is part of the WellChild family is a true inspiration. Congratulations to all the entries and a special cheer to the winners!”

Prince Harry became a patron of WellChild in 2007 and his work with the charity and award show has been a highlight of his charitable works. In recent years, he’s also had his wife Meghan Markle, 40, join him at the awards.

This year’s judging panel included the worldly celebrated photographer David Yarrow, TV presenters Gaby Roslin and Ed Chamberlin, WellChild Art Auction Curator Chris Westbrook, owner of Venture Photography Nick Fisher, and Creative Director of Venture Photography Alicia Hall.

Ruby Smallman, 13, of Liverpool was named winner of the competition with her photo “Hope in an Oak,” depicting a young girl standing next to a tall tree.

Noah McNeill, 10, of Huddersfield took second place with “Naked,” and 18-year-old Rhea of Croyden placed third with “Creating to Inspire, and Succeeding to Achieve.”

Benjamin Morrison, 11, of Portsmouth with “The Slinky-ing Reading Master’s Joy: Living with severe ASD and now seizure-free” took the final award.

The finalists will have their work displayed online at WellChild Art Auction 2021 events and the WellChild Awards 2022. The winner will also receive a family photoshoot experience.

Now, royal-watchers if Harry’s work judging photos sounds like a familiar job, it’s because Kate Middleton, Harry’s sister-in-law, also served on the judging panel for her Hold Still photography project. During the coronavirus lockdown, the royal mom-of-three encouraged people across the U.K. to capture life through their lens which resulted in an emotional digital gallery and book.

Kate, 39, who studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, described herself as an “enthusiastic amateur photographer.” Although she is often the one behind the camera taking portraits of her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — she’s also extended her talents to photography workshops for kids and even took photos of Holocaust survivors with their families in early 2020.

By Mardi Houn