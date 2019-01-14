Prince Harry is “Team Ginger” all the way.

The Duke of Sussex spotted an adorable 4-year-old girl carrying a “Ginger’s Unite” sign during a walkabout in Birkenhead on Monday and couldn’t help but stop and give her a big hug!

Harry, 34, approached Eliza Morris after he noticed the funny sign and said “I love this! Do you love your hair? The sign is amazing!”

The Prince and his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, spent close to an hour chatting with crowds in Hamilton Square before they attended the viewing of a new sculpture in the square to mark the 100th anniversary of Wilfred Owen’s death.

Harry sported a classic black sweater, black pant, and grey jacket while Meghan went bold in a purple dress showing off her baby bump with a bright red jacket and heels.

The couple followed the statue erecting ceremony with a visit to “Tomorrow’s Women Wirral,” an organization that supports women in vulnerable circumstances.

Note to self: a creative sign may just get us a hug from Prince Harry.

Ginger’s unite!