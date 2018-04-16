Prince Harry Gives Shout-Out To Meghan Markle At Forum Speech: 'I'm Grateful To The Woman I'm About To Marry'

Prince Harry gave a shout-out to his soon-to-be bride, Meghan Markle, during his speech at the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London, England, on Monday, and the crowd was all about it!



The 33-year-old royal was appointed Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and as he spoke with the youthful crowd during his speech, he made sure to give a nod to two of the most important women in his life: his grandmother, the Queen, and his fiancée!

"I’m particularly honored to be speaking to a room of inspiring young leaders in my first speech as the Queen’s Commonwealth Ambassador,” Harry began.

He then referenced a speech that The Queen gave when she was just 21 years old.

"She said that whether her life be long or short, it will be dedicated to the people of The Commonwealth. All of us here today can be grateful that it is a long life the Queen is still enjoying."

Harry then opened up about how important it is for young people's voices to be heard and for their families to support their efforts. He said that he's very excited to help facilitate that journey for so many young minds, and so is his almost bride.

"I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in."

The crowd went wild with applause, clearly just as excited to see Meghan joining Harry in their respective roles.

Harry, who was clad in a dark green suit with a matching tie, was also joined at the event by the British Prime Minister Theresa May. Harry's appearance kicks off a week-long series of events for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will all be attending additional events throughout the week.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is resting at home as she is set to give birth to her third child any day now.

