Prince Harry ‘Incredibly Proud’ Of British Public’s Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince Harry is speaking out.

The Duke of Sussex was on the “Declassified” podcast where he spoke out about veterans affairs as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal said he’s “incredibly proud” at how the British public has responded to the crisis.

“I’m honored to be a veteran I’m honored to be a part of that community. I’m so incredibly proud to see what these individuals up and down the country and across the world are doing on a day-to-day basis. I think what has happened, especially in the UK is, I mean it’s the very best of the human spirit,” he said.

“It’s also proving that I think things are better than we’re led to believe through certain corners of the media,” he continued.

His comments come after he’s been doing his part to give back in his new home of Los Angeles.

He and his wife Meghan Markle have been out and about giving back food to people in need through Project Angel Food.

Access Hollywood previously spoke with the charity’s director Richard Ayoub, who dished on his experience of working closely with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, describing them as “extremely.”

“They seemed extremely happy and really are all about being of service,” Richard said. “I feel like this was Meghan’s way to show Harry a little bit of Los Angeles, but through philanthropy. It’s their way of seeing this community and seeing the people most in need.”

Richard also explained how the couple were able to maintain a low-profile during their public outings around the city.

“They were casually dressed,” he said. “When you have these masks — and they had the N95 masks — it covers up a lot of your face. We did get a call from one of the clients, saying, ‘It didn’t dawn on me until they left, but was that who I thought it was who delivered a meal to me?'”

— Stephanie Swaim