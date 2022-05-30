Prince Harry Kicks Back With A Beer After Polo Match, Hits BBQ With Meghan Markle And Kids!

The Santa Barbara life is working well for Prince Harry!

Over the weekend, Prince Harry enjoyed a polo match with Nacho Figueras on his new team, The Los Padres Polo Team in Montecito, California. The close friends have been playing together on the team and Nacho shared fun photos of the relaxed royal kicking back under their tent, celebrating a win, and enjoying a celebratory beer. On photos posted on Nachos’ Instagram account, Harry, who was dressed in the teams’ kit was all smiles as he soaked up the California sunshine.

Despite the easy nature of the day, Prince Harry did take a moment at the start of the match to honor those lost during the Uvalde school shooting last week. He observed a moment of silence alongside the rest of the polo team to honor the victims, which came after his wife, Meghan Markle’s unannounced visit to the town in Texas, where she also paid tribute to those lost.

The Sussex family definitely had a busy weekend. In addition to Prince Harry and his team bringing home the championship title at the polo match, Harry and Meghan and their kids also attended a barbecue with Nacho and his wife, Delfina.

In an Instagram Story posted on Delfina’s account over the weekend, Meghan can be seen wearing a breezy summer dress while Archie and Harry hang in the background.