Prince Harry Makes Grand Entrance Riding Electric Car With Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton

Prince Harry knows how to make a grand entrance! The Duke of Sussex arrived at the opening of The Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire on Friday morning in an electric Mercedes driven by none other than six-time Formula One racing champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Silverstone Instagram page shared videos and photos of the Prince’s visit, and offered a “massive thank you” to everyone who came out to the event.

The duo arrived at the Silverstone racetrack in order to open a new museum that display’s the circuit’s history. The exhibit features immersive displays that cover the past, present and future of the U.K.’s motor racing, and Prince Harry even got a chance to experience a “pit gun challenge” during his visit.

Prince Harry also met with other Formula One drivers, and is set to meet with local students who are learning about the science and technology behind motor racing.

The outing is part of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s final round of official engagements before they step back as senior working royals on March 31.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first royal appearance together since their stunning announcement at the 2020 Endeavor Fund Awards in London on Thursday. During the event, Prince Harry, who served in the military, took to the stage to make a powerful speech on how serving sticks with you forever.

“For some, the military community represents a brotherhood or sisterhood that no other organization can provide, and for others it’s a way of life which you never want to leave. For a lot of us, it’s both. Being able to serve Queen and Country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving,” he said.

On March 9, Meghan and Harry are set to reunite with Kate Middleton, Prince William, and the rest of the royal family for Commonwealth Day services.

The Sussexes will reportedly close their office at Buckingham Palace on April 1. The pair has been living in Canada with their 9-month-old son Archie since taking an extended break over the holidays for family time. They have previously shared their intentions to be financially independent and split time between North America and the U.K.