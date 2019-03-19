Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Leaving Another Home Behind

With their baby’s birth fast approaching, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a lot of changes to their living situation!

The couple has reportedly given up their country home in Cotswolds, and plan to live fulltime at the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor by the end of the month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly canceled their 2-year lease at their Cotswolds cottage in January and moved out for security reasons, according to the Daily Mail.

The Cotswolds cottage was a special place for the happy couple and was meant to be their escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Harry and Meghan spent many weekends at their countryside abode in Oxfordshire and even hosted famous friends including newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Us Weekly reported.

The couple is currently residing in the Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds, but a royal source told ELLE that the pair is very excited to start their family in a new home.

“I think both of them think it’s going to be a really positive thing for their child to be there,” the source said. “While it wasn’t something they had considered initially, once it became an option, they’re both really excited about it.”

The Frogmore Cottage is set to have 10 bedrooms, two conservatory extensions, and private landscaping so the new parents won’t be disturbed when the baby is born in April.

But, the couple won’t be too far from the rest of the royal family!

Their office will be moving to Kensington Palace, which will require the couple to spend a majority of their time at the Queen’s home where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been longtime residents.