Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Entertain Young Royals During Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be back in their element at Buckingham Palace!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the UK this week with their children, 3-year-old Archie and Lilibet, who turns one year old on Saturday. They joined the royal family for Trooping the Colour on Thursday, and Meghan was spotted entertaining some of the other royal kiddos!

The mom of two was seen playfully catching up with various young royals, including Zara Tindall’s kids, Mia, 8, and nearly 4-year-old Lena, and Peter Phillips’ daughter Savannah, 11.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were photographed at the Major General’s Office, Horse Guards Parade earlier. The couple were seen chatting with the Duke of Kent, and Meghan was spotted playing with Savannah Philips, Mia and Lena Tindall. 📷: Kelvin Bruce/Jim Bennett pic.twitter.com/MULet9QWpl — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 2, 2022

Prince Harry was even spotted jokingly shushing the giggly girls as well!

The couple also chatted it up with Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, while they watched the birthday parade for Queen Elizabeth from the Major General’s Office, which overlooked the Horse Guards Parade.

The celebratory outing marks the first time Harry and Meghan have appeared together with the royal family in more than two years. Their last appearance was in March 2020 for Commonwealth Day, which was their final outing as official working royals.

The couple has since moved across the pond to the U.S. and live in Montecito, Calif.

Harry and Meghan may have been present for the celebrations, but they were not allowed to appear with the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Royal Air Force flyover, as the monarch previously announced that only working royals would be joining her.

On Friday, the pair is expected to make another appearance at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral.