Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Entertain Young Royals During Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be back in their element at Buckingham Palace!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the UK this week with their children, 3-year-old Archie and Lilibet, who turns one year old on Saturday. They joined the royal family for Trooping the Colour on Thursday, and Meghan was spotted entertaining some of the other royal kiddos!

The mom of two was seen playfully catching up with various young royals, including Zara Tindall’s kids, Mia, 8, and nearly 4-year-old Lena, and Peter Phillips’ daughter Savannah, 11.

Prince Harry was even spotted jokingly shushing the giggly girls as well!

The couple also chatted it up with Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, while they watched the birthday parade for Queen Elizabeth from the Major General’s Office, which overlooked the Horse Guards Parade.

The celebratory outing marks the first time Harry and Meghan have appeared together with the royal family in more than two years. Their last appearance was in March 2020 for Commonwealth Day, which was their final outing as official working royals.

The couple has since moved across the pond to the U.S. and live in Montecito, Calif.

Harry and Meghan may have been present for the celebrations, but they were not allowed to appear with the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Royal Air Force flyover, as the monarch previously announced that only working royals would be joining her.

On Friday, the pair is expected to make another appearance at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Week: See The Pics!

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Week: See The Pics!

View Gallery

Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Princess Eléonore Of Belgium Hugs Two Dogs In Sweet Birthday Portrait

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.