Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pics For Their 1-Year Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

Just two weeks after welcoming their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked the occasion of their one-year wedding anniversary by releasing 14 previously unseen photos from their 2018 royal wedding in a slideshow on their Instagram page.

The video opens with a title card reading, “One year ago today . . .” The mostly black-and-white slideshow begins set to audio of a choir singing “This Little Light of Mine,” which was the couple’s recessional song.

The photos feature some sentimental behind-the-scenes moments like Harry and his brother Prince William walking down a stairwell together, Meghan beaming with her mother Doria Ragland, Harry cheekily hitching a ride outside St. George’s Chapel and more.

The caption with the Instagram post reads in part, “We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day.” And the royal couple conveyed a message too, adding, “Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”