Timeline: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Romance To Royal Wedding

The budding romance between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle has captivated the world. Here's how it all happened:

July 2016: Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle meet on a blind date set up by a mutual female friend. Markle recalls in an interview with the BBC that "I didn't know much about him, and so the only thing that I had asked her when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, I had one question. I said, 'Well is he nice?'" They meet on two more dates in July and then Harry invited Markle to join him on a trip to Botswana.

Oct. 31, 2016: After a few months of dating quietly, the romance hits the headlines, when an anonymous source tells the British tabloid Sunday Express about Harry's new girlfriend.