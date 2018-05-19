Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's One-Of-A-Kind Wedding Cake Was Formulated Just For Them

Designed by Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery in East London, the cake features elderflower syrup made from The Queen's own elderflower trees at her Sandringham residence. The inside consists of a decadent, light lemon sponge cake that has been drizzled with elderflower syrup filled with Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream.

The cake has been presented on a lavish display for the reception and decorated with over 150 fresh flowers – including peonies and roses.

Before the cutting of the wedding cake, Prince Harry and Meghan will give speeches and address the crowd for the first time as a married couple. Harry's best man, Prince William, will act as the compere for the reception.

This royal wedding takes the cake!