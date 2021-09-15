Prince Harry & Meghan Pose For TIME’s 100 Most Influential People In The World Cover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been named one of TIME 100’s most influential people in the world.

The couple graced the cover marking the first time they have formally posed together for a magazine cover shoot, in a photo taken by Pari Dukovic for TIME.

Harry wore an all-black outfit as he leans on Meghan who is wearing white pants with a matching blouse as the couple appeared to be standing on a balcony at their Montecito, California, home.

In additional photos shared to Instagram by the photographer, show the couple walking hand-in-hand outside beneath a large tree, both wearing dark green outfits, complimenting one another.



The feature about the royal couple was written by Chef José Andrés, who Meghan and Harry have worked closely with for his non-profit World Central Kitchen.

“Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent and burned by fame. It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent,” Jose wrote in the TIME 100 issue.

Adding, “That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are…. In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

The other people being honored in the TIME 100 issue include Britney Spears, country superstar Dolly Parton, tennis pro Naomi Osaka and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Olympian Simone Biles, Apple CEO Tim Cook, “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner Shonda Rhimes, NFL star Tom Brady and music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are included in the “Titans” section. Oscar winner Kate Winslet, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, rapper Lil Nas X, actress Scarlett Johansson and actor Jason Sudeikis also mat the list in the “Artists” section.

Topping the list of “Pioneers” in the issue honored Grammy winner Billie Eilish along with gymnast Suni Lee, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and fashion designer Aurora James.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese politician Xi Jinping, former President Donald Trump and WTO: World Trade Organization director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were honored in the “Leaders.”

The list of “Innovators” for the section include billionaires Jensen Huang and Elon Musk and “Red Table Talk” stars Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!