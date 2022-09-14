Prince Harry & Prince William Walk Together Behind Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin As Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Travel In Separate Cars

King Charles was joined by his sons Prince William and Prince Harry as they walked side by side behind the Queen’s coffin on Wednesday.

They were also joined by Prince Andrew and Princess Anne as the late monarch’s coffin traveled in a processional from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state until her funeral.

While the members of the senior royal family walked in the procession their significant others traveled behind in cars. Kate Middleton traveled with Queen Consort Camilla and Meghan Markle was spotted in a car with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Meghan wore her dark locks in an updo and appeared to be wearing a set of pearl earrings which were given to her by Queen Elizabeth after her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. She also were the jewelry for her only solo royal appearance with the Queen in June 2018.

The Princess of Wales also looked solemn and she traveled by car wearing all black and paired her outfit with a brooch made of three pearls to match her earrings.

The earrings belonged to Princess Diana and were a wedding gift to her from Collingwood Jewelers for her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

On Saturday, Prince William and Prince Harry appeared in front of crowds gathered outside of Windsor Castle. They were joined by their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The group arrived in the same car together and spent over half an hour looking at the flowers and greeting the mourners who had come to honor their grandmother.

This was the first time the brothers had publicly appeared alongside each other since the funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh, their grandfather, in April of last year.

Although both were present for a service in St. Paul’s Cathedral in June of this year for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration, they sat on opposite sides of the cathedral.

Although relations between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the Royal Family have been publicly tense since the couple decided to live together in the United States, King Charles was sure to wish them well in his speech announcing William and Kate to be Prince and Princess of Wales: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Today, the image of the brothers walking in their grandmother’s procession paints a similar picture from 25 years ago, when they too walked together during their mother, Princess Diana’s, funeral.

As King Charles III ascends the throne, it will be interesting to see whether this seeming reconciliation between William and Harry, in light of their grandmother’s death, is lasting.

Prince William & Prince Harry Join King Charles To Escort Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin From Buckingham Palace to Westminster View Gallery

Hayley Santaflorentina