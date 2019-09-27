Prince Harry Retraces Mom Princess Diana’s Steps Through Landmine Field 22 Years Later

Prince Harry retraced the steps that his mom Princess Diana once took 22 years ago.

The Duke of Sussex spent the fifth day of his royal tour of Africa continuing his mom’s work of clearing dangerous landmines around the world. He visited the HALO Trust mine site in Angola and remotely detonated a mine.

While wearing protective gear, Prince Harry walked through a landmine field in Huambo just like his mother was famously photographed doing in 1997. Princess Diana brought global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives it destroyed. Now two decades later, the area she walked through has been transformed into a lively community with colleges, schools and businesses, according to the Sussex Royal Instagram page.

“The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular,” a statement read on The Sussex Royal Instagram.

The 35-year-old met with community members to learn about the de-mining efforts and gave a speech about how clearing landmines are important for conservation.

“The Duke also took time today to welcome the Luengue-Luiana National Park as the newest member of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy – Her Majesty’s campaign to protect forests and plant millions of trees across the globe,” The Duke and Duchess’ Instagram page said. “These forests in Angola will help protect an ancient elephant migration route, and hopefully encourage the animals back to the region.”

Prince Harry unveiled a plaque that will commemorate that three-country Queen’s Commonwealth project which is part of Angola’s Luengue-Luiana National Park, the location of the de-mining initiative.