Prince Harry Said He & Meghan Markle Pulled An All-Nighter Before The MLB Baseball Game

Don’t let those smiles fool you!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they were running on no sleep during their appearance at the MLB baseball game between The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in London on Saturday.

After meeting with the teams and posing for photos before the game, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a reception where they met athletes of the Invictus Games, an organization that Harry founded in 2014 for injured veterans.

It was there that the Prince admitted that he and his wife were feeling a little more tired than usual!

Bianca Rainbow-Jones, the wife of a retired Air Force member, chatted with the royal couple at the event while holding her fussy 9-month-old daughter Raphaella, according to People.

Bianca said that they told her their newborn son Archie was also being fussy before they left for the event, and that they endured a fairly “sleepless night” on Friday.

Meghan surprised fans with her unexpected appearance at the first-ever MLB regular season game, considering she is still on maternity leave with their 7-week-old.

Last week, the royals announced that they will embark on their first tour as a family in the fall!

The new family will travel to Southern Africa, making stops in South Africa, Malawi, Angola, and Botswana.

“The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground,” the Sussex Royal Instagram account stated. “And continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond.”