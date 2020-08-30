Prince Harry Says He Can’t Wait To Get Archie Playing Rugby In Their New Home’s Outdoor Space

Prince Harry has plans to pass his love of rugby on to his mini-me!

The Duke of Sussex hosted a video chat with Rugby Football League players, coaches and volunteers in celebration of the league’s 125th anniversary. While he led the conversation and even hosted a fun RFL-themed quiz, rugby icon Ellery Hanley turned the tables on him at one point, asking him about his new life in the U.S. Harry told Ellery his time in California has been “fantastic” and teased that he couldn’t wait for Archie to get his hands on a rugby ball.

“Probably what I need is a few mini rugby balls so that I can then get Archie involved with the game, because at the moment it’s impossible to find any. But I’ve got a little space outside, which we’re fortunate enough to have, so I need to get him playing some Rugby League,” Harry shared, referencing the ample green space outside of his new home in Santa Barbara, Calif. Reps for the royal and his wife, Meghan Markle, previously confirmed to Access Hollywood that the couple moved up the coast in July following a few months residing in the “Suits” alum’s hometown of Los Angeles.

🥳👏 After yesterday's amazing 'set of six' with his special guests, today, we see the roles reversed, as The Duke of Sussex is quizzed by Ellery Hanley MBE in 'Extra Time'! 🎂 #HappyBirthdayRugbyLeague #RFL125 pic.twitter.com/sZleOXtDHW — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) August 30, 2020

Harry emphasized his gratitude for having so much space for his 1-year-old to play – a luxury many others haven’t had while isolating at home amid the pandemic.

“I am just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven’t had that opportunity in the last five months,” he said.

Along with settling into their new home and spending quality family time with Archie, Harry and Meghan have been putting lots of focus into their philanthropic and activist work. Last week, the two visited Los Angeles’ Knox Elementary School in Los Angeles, where they gave away school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children in need as part of a back-to-school charity event with Baby2Baby.

“Our little man is our number one priority but our work after that is the second priority and we’re just doing everything we can to try and play our part to make the world a better place,” Harry said during the RFL video chat.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Sweetest Snapshots Of Their Affection View Gallery

Recently, Meghan has participated in many video calls to get out the vote for this November’s election, and even had a socially distanced, in-person chat on the topic with feminist icon Gloria Steinem. During their conversation, the two talked about how being a feminist and being masculine aren’t mutually exclusive, and Meghan cited Harry as the perfect example.

“Like my husband! I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that,'” Meghan said.

“And I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification,” she continued. “That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women.”