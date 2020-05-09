Prince Harry Shares Encouraging Video About The Invictus Games

Prince Harry has taken to social media to share a message of encouragement for Invictus Games athletes on what would have been their opening weekend. The new video, posted on the official Instagram account of the Invictus Games, features Harry, clad in a navy blue polo shirt, speaking directly to the camera.

“As we commemorate VE Day this weekend and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire Second World War generation, we should have also been gathering together in the Netherlands to kickstart the Invictus games 2020 in the Hague,” he said. “Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in the Hague, but the IG 2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation, and they are busy putting plans in place for next year.”

The annual Paralympic-style sporting competition for injured and sick servicemen and women has been delayed one year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke of Sussex previously shared his disappointment over the news in an apology video to fans and athletes last month, explaining that the decision was difficult but necessary given increased isolation guidelines to try and curb the spread of the illness. Harry has promised that the 2021 Invictus Games dates will be announced soon.

In today’s video, Harry went on to encourage those watching to be compassionate and thoughtful during the pandemic, saying, “I hope all of those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through this challenging time. I continue to hear amazing stories of families coming together over online platforms, but please look out for those that have gone quiet or that are no longer visible on the chat sites.”

Harry’s video was likely filmed from Beverly Hills, where he and wife Meghan Markle are reportedly living in Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion.

— by Katcy Stephan