Prince Harry Steps Out For Final Royal Engagements Amid News He Feels ‘Great Sadness’ To Leave Royal Family

Less than a day after Prince Harry broke his silence on the bombshell news that he and Meghan Markle would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, the Prince stepped out for what could be one of his final royal engagement in an official capacity.

Last night, Harry revealed that he and Meghan had wanted to continue working for the royal family without public funding, but that it simply “wasn’t possible.” The 35-year-old Prince told guests at a charity dinner that it brought him “great sadness that it has come to this,” as he will have to step away from his official roles.

Amid the news, Harry attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit, an event which had been planned before he and Meghan decided to step back from royal life. The Prince met with UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who apparently expressed his support for the young couple.

WATCH: Prince Harry Breaks His Silence On Royal Exit: ‘It Brings Me Great Sadness It Has Come To This’

When asked by a reporter if he had any words for the couple, Boris responded, “Yes of course, I think the whole country will want to join in wishing them the very best for the future,” according to reports by The Sun.

Prince Harry will also hold meetings with the presidents of Malawi and Mozambique plus the prime minister of Morocco while at the summit.

Reports also say that this is the final scheduled meeting for Prince Harry, who will miss a reception hosted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace in order to reunite with Meghan and Archie in Canada.

While the Prince may be ending his official royal role, he proved that he will always champion the causes near to his heart when he posted a congratulatory message to Walking With The Wounded (WWTW) charity on Instagram.

“Wishing a very happy 10th birthday to Walking With The Wounded (WWTW) charity, staff and everyone who has played their part in supporting injured British Armed Forces servicemen and women over the last decade!” the post read in part. “The Duke of Sussex, who has played a significant part in the impact made by WWTW, has been able to see first-hand the resilience and strength of those men and women who were injured in service to their country.”

The Prince has long been a champion of the army and of supporting veterans, including starting the Invictus Games, an athletic competition for wounded warriors.

Whatever Harry may have planned next, it’s clear the young Prince still plans to make an impact.