Prince Harry Touches Down In Scotland To Begin Final Round Of Engagements As Senior Royal

Prince Harry is back in the United Kingdom!

The Duke of Sussex has officially landed in Edinburgh, Scotland, kicking off his final work trip as a senior member of the royal family. Harry arrived at Edinburgh Waverly Station ahead on Feb. 25, as pictured in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. He dressed casually for his travels, wearing a baseball cap, a black puffer coat and jeans and carried a bag over his shoulder.

Meghan Markle was not photographed with Harry at the train station; it’s unclear if she and Archie joined Harry on his trip or are waiting to fly across the pond until their joint engagements next month.

Harry’s arrival comes one day before his first solo event of his trip: a summit in Edinburgh for his new global initiative, Travalyst.

The royal is the leader of Travalyst: a coalition between travel companies Booking.com, Ctip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa formed to make sustainability a priority in the travel industry.

“We plan to work closely with local communities and providers, leveraging technology to help scale sustainable supply to meet the growing mass-market demand from consumers – ultimately, making sustainable travel options of all kinds easier for consumers to identify, book and enjoy,” he wrote in an Instagram statement announcing the initiative back in September.

Harry’s Travalyst engagement will be a “full-day working summit,” and he will not be making any speeches or speaking on any panels, his media team told NBC News.

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, “Around 100 representatives of the tourism and travel sector are expected to attend the eco-tourism summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Wednesday, which is being jointly staged by Travalyst, the EICC, and tourism agency VisitScotland.”

His stop in Edinburgh is the first of at multiple engagements he and Meghan have scheduled between them during their time in the UK, including the royal family’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Harry’s next solo royal appearance will be at Abbey Road Studios on Feb. 28. The Duke is teaming up with Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir as they record a song called “Unbroken,” the proceeds of which will support the Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry and Meghan’s first joint public appearance is scheduled for March 5. The two are set to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards, an event celebrating the achievements of wounded ex-service personnel.