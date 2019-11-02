Prince Harry’s Reaction To A Fan Telling Him He’s Handsome Is Too Cute!

Prince Harry has a cute moment during his Japanese tour.
The Duke of Sussex visited Japan on November 2 ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final and made a stop at the new Para Arena training center to meet with Paralympic hopefuls.
The royal posed for a picture with a group of local schoolchildren as they held up the flag for England. During the photo op, one of the students appeared to point out how handsome Harry was. He laughed off the compliment, pointed to his ring finger and said, “I’m married!”
The whole interaction was captured and shared by The Royal Family Channel on Twitter. The moment comes about four minutes into the video, which you can see below.
Prince Harry also met with athletes as they trained in sports such as wheelchair rugby, boccia, and powerlifting. The Sussex official Instagram account posted about Harry’s visit to the arena, stating that the stop “was especially meaningful to His Royal Highness, who five years ago founded @WeAreInvictusGames – which uses the power of sport to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation of wounded veterans who have physical or mental injuries.”
“Japan is the first-ever country to host two Paralympic Games!” the post continued. “Next year Tokyo will welcome over 4,000 athletes from around the world, creating a huge opportunity to help celebrate and promote diversity.”
“Thank you for the warm welcome, and good luck with all the training and preparation! We look forward to seeing you all compete in the @Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games next year!”
Harry ended his day congratulating South African president Cyril Ramaphosa with a hug after the South African team defeated England in the Rugby World Cup. the royal praised his team on Instagram, writing, “Tonight was not England’s night, but the whole nation is incredibly proud of what @EnglandRugby have achieved over the past few months. Hold your heads high boys, you did an outstanding job and we couldn’t have asked more from you.”
“To the whole of South Africa – rugby unites all of us in more ways than we can imagine, and tonight I have no doubt that it will unite all of you.
“After last month’s visit, I can’t think of a nation that deserves it more. Well done and enjoy! Arigatu gozaimasu Nihon 🇯🇵”
