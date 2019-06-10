Prince Louis Debuts An Adorable Royal Move At The Trooping The Colour Celebration!

Prince Louis is a thumb-sucking trailblazer!

The 1-year-old toddler made an adorable impression during his debut appearance at the Trooping the Colour celebration on Saturday. As the royal family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Louis was spotted sucking his thumb while being held in dad Prince William’s arms!

It wasn’t long before Kate Middleton appeared to gently remove Louis’ finger from his mouth with a smile on her face. Although thumb-sucking is quite common for children Louis’ age, his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte have never displayed the same behavior during official outings.

But little Louis followed did follow in his brother and sister’s footsteps by mastering the royal wave! He was seen enthusiastically and excitedly waving at the crowds throughout the majority of the celebration.

The cute kiddo’s outfit was also a tribute to his uncle, Prince Harry! The Duke of Sussex wore the same collared shirt and blue shorts over three decades ago for one of his first Trooping the Colour events. Louis and Harry are a part of a special club as they are both the second-born sons in their respective families.

— Gabi Duncan