Prince Louis’ First Trooping The Colour Outfit Was A Sweet Tribute To Uncle Prince Harry

Even the royal family does hand-me-downs!

When Prince Louis attended his first-ever Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, he did so in keeping with a sweet, multi-generational tradition.

For his Buckingham Palace balcony debut, Prince William and Kate Middleton dressed their 1-year-old in a white collared shirt with blue stitched detailing and matching blue shorts.

If the outfit looks familiar, it’s because Prince Harry wore the same look to one of his first Trooping the Colour celebrations more than three decades ago.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 08: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge during Trooping The Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
(L To R) Zara Phillips, Princess Diana, Prince William, Captain Mark Phillips, Princess Anne Holding Prince Harry,the Duke Of Gloucester On The Balcony Of Buckingham Palace After Trooping The Colour (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

At the 1986 event, which marked his second appearance, 1-year-old Harry wore a near-identical white top with a similar pair of royal blue shorts.

Louis’ look puts him in a special club with his Uncle Harry, as they’re both the second-born boys in their respective immediate families in direct line for the throne.

As firstborn sons, William started a similar tradition with his elder son George at the 2015 Trooping the Colour, George’s first.

The proud dad dressed his then-1-year-old boy in a powder blue jumper with white frills, a recreation of the outfit that both he and Harry wore at their first Trooping the Colour appearances back in the ’80s.

Prince George of Cambridge is held by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II look out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 13, 2015 in London, England. The ceremony is Queen Elizabeth II’s annual birthday parade and dates back to the time of Charles II in the 17th Century, when the Colours of a regiment were used as a rallying point in battle. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales holds young Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 16, 1984 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II with (from left) Prince Phillip, Lord Nicholas Windsor, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince Charles passing Prince Harry, Diana, Princess of Wales, in front of her Prince William, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on June 15, 1985. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Now that Louis has joined in on the family fashion tradition, the next boy in line is Archie Harrison, Harry’s 1-month-old son.

We wouldn’t be surprised if next year, his parents dress him in a powder blue jumper or white shirt and blue shorts – or pull inspiration from another look in the royal family archive!

Prince Louis' Most Adorable Pics!

