Prince Louis’ First Trooping The Colour Outfit Was A Sweet Tribute To Uncle Prince Harry

Even the royal family does hand-me-downs!

When Prince Louis attended his first-ever Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, he did so in keeping with a sweet, multi-generational tradition.

For his Buckingham Palace balcony debut, Prince William and Kate Middleton dressed their 1-year-old in a white collared shirt with blue stitched detailing and matching blue shorts.

If the outfit looks familiar, it’s because Prince Harry wore the same look to one of his first Trooping the Colour celebrations more than three decades ago.

At the 1986 event, which marked his second appearance, 1-year-old Harry wore a near-identical white top with a similar pair of royal blue shorts.

Louis’ look puts him in a special club with his Uncle Harry, as they’re both the second-born boys in their respective immediate families in direct line for the throne.

As firstborn sons, William started a similar tradition with his elder son George at the 2015 Trooping the Colour, George’s first.

The proud dad dressed his then-1-year-old boy in a powder blue jumper with white frills, a recreation of the outfit that both he and Harry wore at their first Trooping the Colour appearances back in the ’80s.

Now that Louis has joined in on the family fashion tradition, the next boy in line is Archie Harrison, Harry’s 1-month-old son.

We wouldn’t be surprised if next year, his parents dress him in a powder blue jumper or white shirt and blue shorts – or pull inspiration from another look in the royal family archive!