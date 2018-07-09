Prince Louis' Godparents Compared To Princess Charlotte & Prince George's: The Major Differences

Kensington Palace announced the friends and family selected as Prince Louis' godparents on Monday and members of the royal family didn't make the list! Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge opted to go with close members of the family and friends for Prince Louis, much like they did with Princess Charlotte.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not chosen as godparents for Prince Louis and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also not selected.

Prince Louis' godparents will be Mr. Nicholas van Cutsem, Mr. Guy Pelly, Mr. Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, The Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter and Miss Lucy Middleton.