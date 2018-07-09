Prince Louis' Godparents Compared To Princess Charlotte & Prince George's: The Major Differences

Kensington Palace announced the friends and family selected as Prince Louis' godparents on Monday and members of the royal family didn't make the list! Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge opted to go with close members of the family and friends for Prince Louis, much like they did with Princess Charlotte.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not chosen as godparents for Prince Louis and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also not selected.
Prince Louis' godparents will be Mr. Nicholas van Cutsem, Mr. Guy Pelly, Mr. Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, The Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter and Miss Lucy Middleton.
Guy Pelly attends the Catwalk to Cosmopolitan fashion show as part of the Cosmopolitan FashFest at Battersea Evolution on September 17, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
If some of the name sounds familiar, it's because several members of Prince Louis' list are related to godparents chosen for the other tiny royals.
Nicholas van Cutsem is the brother of William van Cutsem who was selected as a godparent for Prince George. Guy Pelly has been a longtime friend of the Kate and Will and Harry Aubrey-Fletcher went to Ludgrove School and Eton with Prince William.
Laura Meade is the wife of William's close friend James Meade, and her dad is the Earl of Romney, a close friend of Prince Charles.
Mrs. Robert Carter aka Hannah Gillingham is one of Kate Middleton's best friends from Marlborough College. And Miss Lucy Middleton is a London-based lawyer and also Kate Middleton's cousin.
Prince Louis' godparents most closely reflect the list of Princess Charlotte's godparents as there are no major royals on the list. It was a surprising move at Princess Charlotte's christening on July 5, 2015.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King’s Lynn, England (Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte's godparents are Princess Diana's niece Laura Fellowes, Kate's cousin Adam Middleton and Kate and Will's close friends Thomas van Straubenzee, Sophie Carter and James Meade.
Prince George on the other hand did get a more regal list of godparents.
Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall attend the Magic Millions Raceday at Gold Coast Turf Club on January 9, 2016 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Credit: Getty)
His include, Zara Tindall, Prince William's cousin. Earl Grosvenor is the son of the Duke of Westminster.
William Van Cutsem is a childhood friend of Prince William, and Mr. Oliver Baker went to St Andrews University with both Kate and Will.
Julia Samuel was a close friend Princess Diana, Princess of Wales. Emilia Jardine-Paterson was the private secretary for Will, Kate and Harry in their early years. Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, a London-based interior designer is a close friend of Kate's and attended Marlborough College with her.