Prince Louis Looks All Grown Up In New Photos For His 4th Birthday

Prince Louis looks royally adorable!

The tot’s parents Prince William and Kate Middleton shared four new photos released ahead of little Louis’ fourth birthday on April 23.

Prince Louis (Photo Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge)

The snaps were taken earlier in the month in Norfolk by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

For the photos, Louis rocks a grey sweater with four colorful stars on the front, green shorts and a blue button up with the collar peeking out of his sweater.

Prince Louis (Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge)

The little prince poses on the beach and is seen flashing quite the cheeky grin in some of the photos.

In another, he holds an orange ball in a playful stance while posing for the camera.

Prince Louis (Photo Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge)

Prince William and Kate Middletown have traditionally shared photos of their three kiddos, 8-year-old George, 6-year-old Charlotte and Louis, ahead of their birthdays.

Charlotte also has an upcoming birthday on May 2, when she is set to turn seven, so there may be even more royal portraits released then!

Prince Louis (Photo Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge)

 

