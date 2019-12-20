Prince Philip Admitted To Hospital For ‘Precautionary Measure’ As Queen Takes Train To Norfolk For Christmas Holiday

Queen Elizabeth’s 98-year-old husband Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital in London to treat a pre-existing condition. Philip, who lives at the royal family’s Sandringham home, was taken to the hospital Friday just as the Queen made her way to the estate for the holidays.

Buckingham palace confirmed the news in a brief statement.

“The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

While the news made fans worry about the health of the aging royal, Access Hollywood has confirmation that the Duke did not travel to the hospital in an ambulance—in fact, the nonagenarian was able to walk into the hospital on his own two feet!

The Prince is scheduled to be in the hospital for a few days, and Buckingham Palace further elaborated that this was a planned visit.

The palace has also confirmed that the Queen has not changed her Christmas plans, and will remain at Sandringham for Christmas. She will still be joined by members of her extended family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.