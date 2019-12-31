Prince William And Kate Middleton Announce Massive New Plan To Save The Earth

Prince William and Princess Kate have a plan to save the planet! The royal couple unveiled their brand-new initiative called The Earthshot Prize on Twitter, which will challenge people across the globe to make substantial action on climate change.

In return, the winners of the challenges will get both a significant financial award as well as public recognition for their work.

We’re excited to announce #Earthshotprize, a decade of action to repair the earth. Will you help us solve earth’s greatest problems? pic.twitter.com/AjoCjUZKBj — TheEarthshotPrize (@EarthshotPrize) December 31, 2019

“We’re excited to announce #Earthshotprize, a decade of action to repair the earth. Will you help us solve earth’s greatest problems?” a Tweet from the official Kensington Palace account read. The newly-created Earthshot account tweeted an inspirational video voiced by none other than Sir David Attenborough, where he warned viewers that, “We can no longer take life as we know it for granted.”

The video also compared the ambitious initiative to land men on the moon in the 1960’s, and the brand-new Earthshot website claimed the challenges will similarly aim to “generate new ways of thinking, as well as new technologies, systems, policies and solutions.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plan on making the initiative span the course of a decade. Five lucky winners per year will be selected for the prize, with yearly ceremonies recognizing the work of the individuals, groups, or teams selected for the accolade.

No concrete challenges have been named as of yet, but the initiative’s website promises they are soon to come.

“In what is set to be a ‘super year’ for the environment with crucial summits including the Convention on Biodiversity in China and the COP26 Climate Change Conference in the UK, we will unveil a small number of Earthshot challenges in special events around the globe. These challenges will seek answers to the biggest issues currently facing the planet, including: climate and energy, nature and biodiversity, oceans, air pollution and fresh water.”

Following the announcement, the Kensington Palace twitter shared a message directly from Prince William himself. “The earth is at a tipping point,” the message began. “People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth.”

The huge announcement came after the Prince and Princess teased fans that a royal announcement was imminent, leading many to believe they would announce another royal tour or the birth of a baby!

Needless to say, this surprise announcement is both impressive and important. We can’t wait to find out more about the first set of challenges!