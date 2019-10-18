Prince William And Princess Kate Are All Smiles For Last Day Of Pakistan Royal Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrapped up their whirlwind five-day tour of Pakistan with some furry new friends!

Before heading home to London the royals spent an afternoon at the Army Canine Centre in Islamabad. They met some adorable (but hard-working) pooches and their handlers, who are training the dogs to identify explosives.

The center has a special relationship with the U.K., as its training mirrors that of the U.K. Defense Animal Training Centre in the English Midlands. England has been helping the organization for nearly a decade as it tries to tackle ongoing security concerns in the area.

Kate and William were all smiles at the center as they observed and interacted with the adorable dogs. Kate, who donned a stunning black and white ensemble for the final day in Pakistan, was pictured cracking up at a cute pup as he lapped water out of a bowl.

Prince William seemed especially taken with two yellow pups, playfully sticking out his tongue as they roughhoused.

The royal couple are well-known dog lovers themselves—the two are frequently photographed with their dog Lupo, and even included the pooch in a portrait of their newborn son George back in 2013.

The lighthearted visit came after a rather frightening travel day for the royals. William and Kate were forced to reschedule the last day of their Pakistan tour after their plane was caught in a violent thunderstorm, causing them to return to Islamabad a day after they were originally intended.

Fortunately for the pair, puppies seemed like a perfect way to de-stress before their final flight home!