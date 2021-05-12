Prince William & Kate Middleton ‘Definitely Had Chemistry’ In College, Former Classmate Says

It seems like Prince William and Kate Middleton had chemistry from then start!

William’s former St. Andrews classmate Laura Warshauer spoke out to People for their “William & Kate: 10 Joyous Year” edition and revealed what it was like seeing the duo interact in college saying they “definitely had chemistry.”

“Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her. When we’d be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments—certainly moments where I was like, ‘Wow, this could really be something,’” Laura told the publication.

The duo famously met while attending college at St. Andrews in Scotland and it was happily ever after for the couple!

In fact, Will and Kate recently celebrated 10 years of marriage by sharing an adorable video.

The video gives fans a rare glimpse at them playing with all three of their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C,” the caption reads.

The couple tied the knot on April 29, 2011, at a televised ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

— Stephanie Swaim