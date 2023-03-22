Prince William Meets Ukrainian Refugees & Thanks Troops In Surprise Trip To Poland

Prince William made an important trip to share heartfelt support to those in need.

The Prince of Wales traveled to Poland for a surprise visit on Wednesday, where he met with 300 refugees fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine. William stopped by an accommodation center and took time to hear stories from the volunteers lending a helping hand to the women and children being housed there. In a post on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram page, William applauded the facility for providing meals, Polish lessons, health care and employment support, and available provisions.

“It really is a sanctuary on the frontline of the humanitarian crisis,” the caption read.

Earlier in the day, the future king also shared his gratitude to British and Polish troops helping train Ukrainian soldiers. According to People, William delivered remarks upon his arrival to explain why he felt so strongly about greeting them in person.

“Our nations have strong ties. Through our cooperation in support of the people of Ukraine and their freedom, which are also our freedoms and yours, these ties are further strengthened,” he said. “I’m here because I want to personally thank the Polish and British troops working in close and crucial partnership. I also want to pay tribute to the inspiring humanity of the Polish people. You have opened your hearts as much as your homes.”

The 40-year-old and wife Kate Middleton have been openly supportive of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last year and reportedly maintain continued communication with President Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska. Despite their ongoing public efforts, a spokesperson for the Waleses told People that William aimed to take the contributions to a personal level with this week’s trip.

“[H]e wanted to look into the eyes of the Polish people and say thank you for everything they have done. That is the main message he was putting across to the Polish and British military,” the statement read.

Wednesday marks William’s first time in Poland since he, Kate and their two older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte went on an official tour there in 2017.

— Erin Biglow