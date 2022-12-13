Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton & Their 3 Children Beam In New Christmas Photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales are celebrating Christmas with a new family photo!

Prince William and Kate Middleton released a new family Christmas photo ahead of the holidays on Tuesday. In the snap, the couple beams and holds hand with their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are delighted to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, was taken by the photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year and shows The Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk,” a statement from the couple reads.

Kate Middleton’s Holiday Fashion Over The Years View Gallery

The royal family opted for more casual looks for their holiday photo.

Kate looks stunning in a crisp white collared blouse, jeans and white sneakers. William also wears jeans, which he pairs with blue sneaker and a navy collared top.

George and Louis both wear shorts, polos and sneakers while Charlotte rocks a jean one piece as well as blue and white shoes. If you look closely at the photo, it seems as though Prince Louis is snubbing his sister and not holding her hand.

— Stephanie Swaim