Prince William Responds To Kate Middleton Health Conspiracies

It seems Prince William isn’t here for the ongoing chatter about his wife, Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales and her health have been the subject of rampant social media speculation in recent weeks amid her continued retreat from the public eye. Kate, 42, underwent planned abdominal surgery in January and is expected to refrain from official duties until at least Easter. Despite the palace reiterating the royal’s recovery timeline, however, fans have expressed growing concern about her well-being.

William has been stepping up his role in the wake of not only Kate’s absence but also King Charles’ cancer journey, and a rep for the dad of three issued a brief statement to People published on March 6 that appeared to address the chatter.

“His focus is on his work and not on social media,” the spokesperson said of William.

The conversation surrounding Kate appeared to hit overdrive in February, after William abruptly bowed out of a scheduled appearance at a memorial service for his late godfather, King Constantine of Greece, for a personal matter.

More recently, reports of Kate’s first scheduled public appearance since her procedure appear to have been debunked.

Earlier this week, the British Army listed the princess as an expected participant for this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony in June, but her name was later removed from the website and the palace told People that they had not been consulted about her involvement.

Though the royals’ communications team remains firm that Kate is in good hands, she’s been seen only once since Christmas – in a paparazzi photo taken on March 4 during a car ride with her mother, Carole Middleton.