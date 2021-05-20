Prince William Rolls Up His Sleeve For First Covid-19 Vaccine

Prince William joined the millions of people getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Duke of Cambridge received the first dose from NHS medical staff on Tuesday the Science Museum vaccination center in London.

“On Tuesday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do,” the royal Tweeted along with a photo of himself getting the jab.

On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do. pic.twitter.com/8QP6ao5fEb — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

It is unclear which vaccine Prince William received but he is the latest royal family member to publicly show his support of the vaccine by sharing his experience. The Duke of Cambridge has been outspoken about the Covid vaccine calling it a “monumental” success.

The Queen received her vaccine in January by a doctor at Windsor Castle. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, got vaccinated in February.

It hasn’t been an easy year for the royal family. Prince Philip passed away died on April 9 at age 99 but the royals are keeping his memory close to their hearts.

Prince William and Kate Middleton sent a thoughtful thank-you note to those who reached out with condolences after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death last month.

A royal fan shared a look at the heartfelt card on Instagram, revealing that a photo of the late royal was also inside the envelope. William and Kate’s letter included a nod to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and revealed how difficult it’s been for all of them to adjust to life without Philip.



