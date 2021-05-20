Prince Harry & Prince William React To Princess Diana Being ‘Deceived’ Into Doing Martin Bashir’s 95′ BBC Interview

Prince William is speaking out after a new investigation by the BBC found that Martin Bashir used “deceitful behavior” to secure his infamous 1995 interview with Princess Diana, in which she famously told him that “there were three of us in this marriage.”

In a statement provided to NBC News, Prince William said, “I would like to thank Lord Dyson and his team for the report. It is welcome that the BBC accepts Lord Dyson’s findings in full – which are extremely concerning – that BBC employees: lied and used fake documents to obtain the interview with my mother; made lurid and false claims about the Royal Family which played on her fears and fuelled paranoia; displayed woeful incompetence when investigating complaints and concerns about the programme; and were evasive in their reporting to the media and covered up what they knew from their internal investigation.”

“It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said,” William continued. “The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others. It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.”

A statement on today’s report of The Dyson Investigation pic.twitter.com/uS62CNwiI8 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

He added, “But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived. She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions.”

William continued by requesting that the interview not be resurfaced again, adding, “It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others. This settled narrative now needs to be addressed by the BBC and anyone else who has written or intends to write about these events.”

He concluded, “In an era of fake news, public service broadcasting and a free press have never been more important. These failings, identified by investigative journalists, not only let my mother down, and my family down; they let the public down too.”

Prince Harry also released a statement following the investigation, saying, “Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life. To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these— and even worse—are still widespread today. Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication.”

“Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed,” he continued. “By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for.”

The investigation, conducted by former supreme court judge Lord Dyson, found that Bashir commissioned fake bank statements, acted inappropriately, and breached the BBC’s producer guidelines to gain access to the Princess of Wales. The BBC’s current director-general, Tim Davie, apologized and said the corporation accepts “in full” the finding of Lord Dyson’s report.

“Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect,” he said.

The interview was watched around the world, and months after it aired, Diana and Prince Charles divorced. The sit-down came under fire after the release of a documentary dubbed “The Diana Interview: Revenge Of A Princess,” which aired last November. It claimed that Bashir had a graphic designer create fake bank statements, which he then allegedly used to convince Princess Diana that royal employees were being paid to spy on her. Just days later, the BBC appointed Lord Dyson to investigate the circumstances surrounding the interview.

