Prince William Slams Lack Of Diversity At BAFTAS: It ‘Simply Cannot Be Right’

Prince William took his moment on stage at the 73rd annual BAFTA Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday to take the award show to task over the lack of diversity in the nominations.

The Duke of Cambridge delivered a speech as he presented the Fellowship award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy.

“Both here in the UK and in many other countries across the world we are lucky to have incredible film makers, actors, producers, directors and technicians – men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities enriching our lives through film. Yet in 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process – that simply cannot be right in this day and age!”

PHOTOS: BAFTAs 2020: The Best Looks From The Red Carpet

BAFTAs 2020: The Best Looks From The Red Carpet View Gallery

William, who has been President of BAFTA since 2010, added, “I know that both Pippa, Chair of BAFTA, and Amanda, BAFTA CEO, share that frustration and continue to work tirelessly to ensure that creative talent is discovered and supported. BAFTA take this issue seriously, and following this year’s nominations, have launched a full and thorough review of the entire Awards process to build on their existing work and ensure that opportunities are available to everyone.”

Prince William attended the award show with his wife, Kate Middleton, who looked dazzling in a white and gold recycled Alexander McQueen gown. While his speech had a more serious tone, the royal didn’t miss a beat when Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech took a dig at his brother Prince Harry’s decision to move overseas to North America.

William was spotted in the audience laughing as Margot Robbie, who delivered Brad’s speech for him, joked, that Brad was going to name his new award Harry because he was “really excited to bring it back to the states with him.”

PHOTOS: BAFTA Awards 2020: Inside The Show