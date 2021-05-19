Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Expecting Their First Child Together

There’s another royal baby on the way!

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the statement read.

The newlywed’s baby will join two other royal babies. Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child earlier this year and with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child this Summer.

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed a baby boy in February. The new mom shared a sweet photo of her newborn son’s hand being clasped by two adult hands. She kept her caption simple, only adding a series of blue heart emojis.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you,” she captioned an Instagram post with a few photos of the new family of three. The couple named their son after Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert whose full name was Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel and her late grandfather Prince Philip.

Princess Beatrice tied in the knot with Edoardo in July 2020 surrounded by their close family and friends in a secret ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip along with 20 other guests attended the nuptials while following the government’s Covid-19 social distancing guidelines at the time.



The 32-year-old royal and Italian property developer had to cancel their planned May 29th wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Their initial wedding plans included a ceremony at the Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace with a Buckingham Palace garden reception hosted by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The bride wore a stunning vintage Norman Hartnell dress and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. But the two items have extra special meaning. Bea’s tiara, which she wore with a stunning veil that trailed behind her, was the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Queen Elizabeth wore to her own wedding to Prince Philip back in 1947.

Beatrice also chose a wedding dress with sentimental value! It was on loan from the Queen and she first wore it in 1962 to the London premiere of “Lawrence of Arabia.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!