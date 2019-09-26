Princess Beatrice Engaged To Boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mossi

Royal wedding bells will be ringing once again!

Princess Beatrice is engaged to boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mossi, according to a statement from the Duke of York.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be actually married. We share so many similar interested and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness,” the couple said in the statement.

Beatrice, 31 and Edoardo, 34, have been together since November 2018. The couple are expected to tie the knot in 2020 but more details will be released soon by the palace.

Beatrice’s millionaire businessman beau proposed while the couple were vacationing in Italy in September, according to the Palace. He penned a loving message to his bride-to-be on Instagram.

Beatrice who is ninth in line to the throne is the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

“We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future,” her parents said in the statement.

The 31-year-old’s little sister Eugenie who just said, ‘I Do’ in October 2018 posted a sweet message congratulating her sister.

“I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo,” she wrote.

Seems like Eugenie may be a budding photographer as she is credited with taking the couple’s stunning engagement photos!