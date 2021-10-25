Princess Beatrice Makes First Appearance Since Giving Birth For Royal Wedding In Greece

Princess Beatrice is glowing as a new mom.

The 33-year-old royal looked stunning as she and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended the royal wedding of Prince Philippos and Nina Flohr in Greece on Saturday.

This is Beatrice’s first appearance since welcoming her and Edoardo’s first child together, a baby girl named Sienna Elizabeth on September 18.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank also attended the third wedding ceremony of the wedding alongside her older sister. The sisters are distant cousins of the bride and groom through their late grandfather Prince Philip. Prince Philippos’ godmother is Princess Diana and his aunt is Queen Sofia of Spain.

But this isn’t Beatrice and Edoardo’s first time out of the house since welcoming their baby girl. They appeared to enjoy the Frieze London Art Fair earlier this month.

They were photographed at Ned’s Club Lounge as Beatrice kept warm in a camel-colored trench coat and boots, while Edo paired fresh white sneakers with his navy suit.



