Princess Beatrice’s Engagement Ring: All The Details On Her Bostwana Diamond!

Princess Beatrice’s fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi popped the question in Italy earlier this month with a diamond ring fit for a princess! The stunning bespoke ring was designed by British jeweler Shaun Leane, who happens to count Meghan Markle as a fan.

The gorgeous ring has a main diamond that is 2.5 karats and has a baguette on each side that are .75 karats.

“The platinum and diamond engagement ring is a fusion of Victorian and Art Deco designs and is accompanied by two additional matching bands in the distinctive Shaun Leane aesthetic,” Leane wrote on his Instagram account with a closeup of the sparkler.

The groom was apparently very involved in the design too, working closely with Leane to create the perfect sparkler.

“I am so honoured Edoardo chose to work with me to design the engagement ring for Princess Beatrice and to have been involved in this special moment in their lives. The bespoke experience was a beautiful journey; from imagining the design with Edoardo to the crafting of the finished rings,” Leane wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Being able to incorporate both Edoardo and Princess Beatrice’s characters into the design has resulted in a unique ring that represents their love and lives entwining.”

Botswana is definitely a special place for the royals too – Meghan Markle has a three-stoned engagement ring, that has two smaller stones from Princess Diana and one larger center stone that is from Botswana. Prince Harry popped the question in the stunning country back in 2017.

And Beatrice’s gorgeous ring stacks up nicely against the rest of the recent royal brides!

Kate Middleton’s sapphire sparkler was Princess Diana’s and it is comprised of 14 solitaire diamonds surrounding a 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire set in 18-karat white gold. Princess Eugenie’s ring is a pink-hued padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, and is one of the rarest of all the royal brides.

Princess Beatrice and her fiance have yet to announce a date for their royal wedding, but it is safe to say that the two will exchange vows in a beautiful setting.

