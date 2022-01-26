Princess Cristina of Spain Splits With Husband After He Was Photographed Holding Hands With Another Woman

Princess Cristina is separating from her husband Inaki Urdangarian after 24 years of marriage.

The younger sister of King Felipe of Spain announced the split in a statement according to The Times that read, “By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision, we ask the utmost respect of all those around us.”

The breakup comes just a week after photos surfaced in the Spanish tabloid, Lecturas, which published a photo of Inaki allegedly holding hands with another woman in Southern France, revealing his alleged affair.

He reportedly told reporters when questions about the photos, “These things happen. It is a difficulty that we will manage with the utmost tranquility and together as we have always done.”

In 2018, the 54-year-old former handball team player for Spain was sentenced to six years and three months in prison after being found guilty of tax fraud, embezzlement, and influence peddling.

Princess Cristina was also charged for her involvement with the $6 million embezzlement scheme which involved her husband and 16 other defendants but she was acquitted in the case. The couple were both stripped of their titles of Duke and Duchess of Palma de Mallorca in 2015.

The 56-year-old who is now known as the Infanta Cristina in Spain lives and works in Switzerland and is 6th in line to the throne.