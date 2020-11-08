Princess Diana’s Brother Shares Rare Childhood Photo Of The Late Royal

Princess Diana’s memory lives on to this day.

The late royal, who passed away on August 31, 1991, was shown in a new childhood photo shared by her brother Charles Spencer on Twitter.

Royal fans were loving the nostalgic moment.

“Her legacy and influence remains and in fact gets stronger and stronger as years go by. Its unbelieveable how much she is still loved. She showed the way, and she is dearly missed by charities. She could move mountains,” one person said.

“Thank you for sharing a personal photo. I was a young 20-something back then and Diana brought so much to the world and many times I have thought of her elegant grace and how it is needed now,” another commented.

“Thank you for sharing this lovely photo of your and Diana. She will always be remembered for her kindness and compassion. She’s missed so much,” a third wrote.

The photo come as Charles criticized the BBC over Diana’s 1995 interview on “Panorama.”

“Many people are, quite understandably, asking why I’ve waited till now to come forward with the truth about how the @bbcpanorama with my sister came about. While I knew that Martin Bashir used fake bank statements and other dishonesty to get my sister to do the interview what I only found out 2 weeks ago, thanks to journalist Andy Webb’s persistent use of the Freedom of Information Act, is that the BBC also knew. Not only knew about it, but they covered it up,” he tweeted.

Charles also penned a letter which was published on The Daily Mail, calling for the BBC to issue an apology for the interview.

The BBC issued a statement to People about the claims and requested apology saying, “The BBC has apologized. We are happy to repeat that apology. And while this was a quarter of a century ago, we absolutely will investigate – robustly and fairly – substantive new information. We have asked Earl Spencer to share further information with the BBC. Unfortunately, we are hampered at the moment by the simple fact that we are unable to discuss any of this with Martin Bashir, as he is seriously unwell. When he is well, we will of course hold an investigation into these new issues.”

Princess Diana Through The Years: Best Pictures! View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim